Young Boys vs Manchester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023-2024 UEFA Champions League in your country today

Manchester City will visit Young Boys today, October 25 at Stadion Wankdorf in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Young Boys vs Manchester City online FOR FREE in the US on Fubo]

The reigning champions, Manchester City, commenced their journey in this new edition of the UEFA Champions League in an exceptional manner, securing two consecutive victories by identical scores of 3-1 against Crvena Zvezda and RB Leipzig. Their aspiration is to replicate their achievements from the previous season.

At present, they are in pursuit of another triumph to maintain their momentum towards that objective, and they are pitted against Young Boys. The Swiss team is well aware that they are not the frontrunners in this match or the tournament’s progression. Nevertheless, they are determined to spring a surprise and earn points against the formidable “Citizens.”

Young Boys vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 26)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 26)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 26)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 26)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 26)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 26)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Young Boys vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV SONY TEN 2 HD SONY TEN 2

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx

Brazil: HBO Max

Canada: DAZN Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max Cinemax

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety

Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL Cignal Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3

Spain: Movistar Champions League 5, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX