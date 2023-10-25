Manchester City will visit Young Boys today, October 25 at Stadion Wankdorf in what will be the Matchday 3 of the 2023/2024 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The reigning champions, Manchester City, commenced their journey in this new edition of the UEFA Champions League in an exceptional manner, securing two consecutive victories by identical scores of 3-1 against Crvena Zvezda and RB Leipzig. Their aspiration is to replicate their achievements from the previous season.
At present, they are in pursuit of another triumph to maintain their momentum towards that objective, and they are pitted against Young Boys. The Swiss team is well aware that they are not the frontrunners in this match or the tournament’s progression. Nevertheless, they are determined to spring a surprise and earn points against the formidable “Citizens.”
Young Boys vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 26)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 26)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 26)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 26)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 26)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 26)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Young Boys vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV SONY TEN 2 HD SONY TEN 2
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6, Proximus Pickx
Brazil: HBO Max
Canada: DAZN Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 2, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App, LiveScore App, discovery+
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 254
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max Cinemax
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Golf
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 5 Afrique, SuperSport Variety
Philippines: Premier FOOTBALL Cignal Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 4, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 3
Spain: Movistar Champions League 5, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Sport Live 3
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 2, Blue Sport 2 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports HD 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, discovery+ App
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+, ViX