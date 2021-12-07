Chelsea will visit Zenit in the final game of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League group stage on 8 December. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch the UCL in the US.

It will be the match that closes the UCL group stage for both teams. On one side will be a Chelsea already qualified for the next round and on the other a Zenit who are looking for a consolation prize for the third place in the group, which will allow them to have a guaranteed place in the current edition of the Europa League. Here all the information about the preview, predictions and odds. The game will be broadcast on Paramount + (free trial) and Fubo TV (free trial) in the US.

Taking the above into account, we can expect a very attractive game, because Chelsea (already classified) also fight for important things: nothing less than the leadership of Group H. The defending champion currently has 12 points, the same as those of its immediate pursuer, Juventus. However, they have a good goal difference (+9 compared to +3 for the Italians), so a victory would be more than enough to be first in the group and avoid the other first in the next phase.

Instead, Zenit seek more modest goals: with 4 points in 5 games played, the Russians want to take third place in the group to be able to access the Europa League, something that mathematically they would already have, since, even losing their duel against Chelsea, Malmo should beat Juventus by at least 11 goals to equalize in points with Zenit and have a better goal difference than them, something totally unthinkable.

Zenit vs Chelsea: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Time: 12:45 PM (ET)

Location: Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Zenit vs Chelsea: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

Zenit vs Chelsea: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In history, Zenit and Chelsea have met on only one occasion: on 14 September 2021 at Stamford Bridge for the first game of the group stage of this edition of the UEFA Champions League. At that time, Chelsea won 1-0 at home with a goal from Lukaku in the 69th minute after a very close match.

It will then be the first time that the defending champion faces the Saint Petersburg team as a visitor. In that sense, the locals will seek a historic victory against one of the best teams today and thus arrive better profiled to face the upcoming commitments for the UEFA Europa League.

On the side of the champions, they must go in search of victory if they want to depend on themselves to stay with the leadership of the group. Any other result would almost certainly relegate them to second place, taking into account that if they do not get the 3 points they will have to hope that Juventus at home will not obtain the victory against Malmo (something that looks very difficult).

