Soccer will definitely miss Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The Sweden striker has decided to hang up the cleats by announcing his retirement as an AC Milan player. Take a look at how many titles he won throughout his entire career.

Everyone will remember Zlatan Ibrahimovic as a remarkable striker. He played for nine different teams, and he had a huge impact in each one of them. At age of 41, he has decided to retire while being part of AC Milan, a club in which he became an absolute legend.

As for his national team, the acrobatic striker had a remarkable career, but unfortunately he was unable to lift a trophy with it. He’s currently Sweden’s all-time top goalscorer with 62 goals, a milestone that shows how relevant he was for his country.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires: How many titles did he win throughout his career?

An era has ended in soccer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, has decided to retire after a successful career. The Swedish striker announced his decision today at San Siro Stadium during AC Milan’s 3-1 win against Hellas Verona in the end of the 22/23 Serie A season.

It was a very emotional moment at AC Milan’s stadium as the fans said goodbye to a true legend of the team. In 125 games with the Rossoneri, Zlatan scored 76 goals, so he will always be remembered as one of the best strikers the team has had in its history.

As said before, Ibrahimovic played for nine different clubs (Malmo FF, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, PSG, Manchester United and LA Galaxy). After his path through the United States, he returned to Europe to play for the Rossoneri in 2019, his last squad.

Here’s a look at all the titles Zlatan Ibrahimovic won throughout his career: