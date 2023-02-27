The English news pundit was not happy with the Manchester United boss’ dance after the Red Devils won their first major silverware under their new manager.

Piers Morgan just can’t stand Manchester United winning, which is what the club has done ever since his bombshell interview with Cristiano Ronaldo, where CR7 saw his contract terminated almost on the spot.

Since then, Manchester United is a team on the rise, winners of the EFL Cup on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Newcastle United, and third in the Premier League, things are starting to finally look up at Old Trafford.

A big reason for that turnaround has been manager Erik ten Hag, who stuck to his guns and was able to turn Manchester United around. After the victory Ten Hag danced the “Ajax” dance with Lisandro Martinez and Antony. This was not to the liking of Piers Morgan.

Piers Morgan slams Erik ten Hag

Morgan tweeted, “Can’t believe I’m watching a @ManUtd manager & players dancing with joy after winning the Carabao Cup … so embarrassing.”

The dance was a custom after Ajax would win a championship and was brought back while the trio were celebrating their first major title together. While Morgan might have not liked the dance, Roy Keane did and celebrated the team’s joy during the broadcast in England.

Since Erik ten Hag took over the Red Devils the coach has a 73% winning percentage and his first major trophy. It is his seventh title as a manager.