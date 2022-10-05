Zurich and PSV will clash off on Thursday at Stadion Letzigrund in the third matchday of Group A of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Zurich vs PSV: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Europa League in your country

Zurich will host PSV on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.

This will be their first overall meeting. FC Zurich of Switzerland and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.

The game will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.

Zurich vs PSV: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)

France: 6:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:00 3M

Ireland: 3:45 PM

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sudan: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

US: 12:45 PM (ET)

Zurich vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

France: RMC Sport en direct

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Italy: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Tunisia: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UAE: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, ViX