Zurich will host PSV on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Group A. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and DAZN in Canada.
This will be their first overall meeting. FC Zurich of Switzerland and PSV Eindhoven of the Netherlands have never clashed before neither at the Europa League nor at any other European club tournaments.
The game will be played on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at 12:45 PM (ET), at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time ever in the new 2022/2023 UEFA Europa League campaign.
Zurich vs PSV: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (AEST) (Friday)
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (ET)
France: 6:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:00 3M
Ireland: 3:45 PM
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Russia: 7:45 PM (MSK)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sudan: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
US: 12:45 PM (ET)
Zurich vs PSV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 3, TOD
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
Italy: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, Fox Sports Premium, Fanatiz Mexico
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 7 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
Tunisia: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UAE: beIN Sports English 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, ViX