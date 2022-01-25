Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini will meet each other for the semi-finals of the Australian Open 2022. Here, find out what you need to know about this match such as information, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini will face each other for the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open. It will be their second encounter in this instance of a Grand Slam. Here, check out the information, preview, predictions and odds. You can watch this match on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Nadal survived a five-setter thriller against Denis Shapovalov, winning 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 3-6, 6-3. The Spaniard just reached his seventh semi-final in Melbourne. He’s looking for a record breaking 21st Grand Slam. He said he was “destroyed” after the match but luckily he will have two-days to recover.

Meanwhile, Matteo Berrettini also had to battle out for five sets against Gael Monfils, who attempted an epic comeback but slowed down in the last set. Berrettini is the first Italian man to reach the semi-finals in Australia, and he has reached this instance in the last three Slams.

Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, January 26, 2021.

Time: TBD

Location: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park.

Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal: Time by state in the US

ET: TBD

CT: TBD

MT: TBD

PT: TBD

Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Berrettini and Nadal have played each other one time before at the 2019 US Open semifinals. The Spaniard took the match in three hard fought sets (76(6), 64, 61). The Italian has a 7-10 win/loss career record against Top 10.

How to watch or live stream Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The match between Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berrettini for the semi-finals of the 2022 Australian Open to be played on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV (free-trial). You can also watch it on Tennis Channel and ESPN.

Matteo Berrettini vs Rafael Nadal: Odds and predictions

Oddsmakers in the US have already made their predictions for this fixture. According to FanDuel, Rafael Nadal is the strong favorite to win the match with odds of -168, while Matteo Berrettini has odds of +124.

FanDuel Matteo Berrettini -168 Rafael Nadal +124

*Odds by FanDuel