The ATP Finals 2021, where only the top eight players of the year participate, will crown the "master" of the season. Here, check out how much the winner takes home.

The ATP Finals are one of the most prestigious tournaments in tennis. It is generally played in November to close the season and only the best eight players of the year, in singles and in doubles, can participate. Many people considered it as the “fifth Grand Slam” due to its importance.

Roger Federer is the player with the most individual titles with six titles but Novak Djokovic has the chance to chase him this year. The defending champion is Daniil Medvedev, who took the title last year after defeating Dominic Thiem.

The tournament concedes up to 1,500 ranking points to the winners. The participating players win 200 points for each round robin match win, 400 for a semi-final win, and 500 for winning the final. But, of course, they also take home a significant amount of money.

How much does the 2021 ATP Finals champion get?

This year, an undefeated champion of the ATP Finals 2021 will take home $2,316,000 of prize money. There is $7,250,000 to divide between the contestants. The singles prize money distribution will be:

Alternate: $93,000

Participation Fee: $173,000

Round-robin match win: $173,000

Semi-final match win: $530,000

Final win: $1,094,000

Undefeated champion: $2,316,000

This year, Daniil Medvedev and Novak Djokovic still have the opportunity to be an undefeated champion, so far. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Matteo Berrettini retired due to injuries. Jannik Sinner and Cameron Norrie took their places.