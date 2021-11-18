Formula 1 2021 continues at the Losail International Circuit in Lusail, with the Qatar Grand Prix this Sunday. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it in the US.

The Formula 1 2021 campaign continues its course on Sunday with the 20th Grand Prix Race of the year at Losail International Circuit in Lusail. The Qatar Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Losail International Circuit in Lusail on Sunday, November 21, 2021. The race will be the 20th round of the 2021 Formula One World Championship.

It will debut as part of the 2021 championship on November 21 and will return to the schedule in 2023 on a 10-year deal. Losail International Circuit will host the event until 2023 when it will move to a new purpose-built circuit. Following the Singapore, Bahrain, and Sakhir Grands Prix, this event will be the fourth complete night race on the Formula One season.

The Qatar Grand Prix will be held for the first time, replacing the Australian Grand Prix, which has been canceled. The abandonment of the Australian Grand Prix late in the season left a void in the schedule, and the first Qatar Grand Prix was confirmed to take its place. As the Qatar Grand Prix is getting closer, let's take a look at the date, time, and TV channel in the US.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Date

The Qatar Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Losail International Circuit in Lusail. It will have 57 laps in a circuit with 5.380 km (3.343 mi)

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

The 20th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021, the Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, ESPN App in the United States.