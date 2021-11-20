The Formula 1 Championship is almost coming to an end, and everything is tight between the two titles contenders: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. Here, check out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 20th F1 date in the US

The 20th race of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship will be the inaugural race in Qatar, the 2021 Qatar Grand Prix, which replaces the Australian Grand Prix after that race was canceled earlier this year due to COVID-19.

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton will start first after taking the pole position with 0.455 seconds of advantage over Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who is 14 points ahead of the Britishman in the Driver’s Championship. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas will start third.

With only three races left in the championship, Sunday’s grand prix is crucial for both Hamilton, who is looking for his eight title, while the Dutchman will try to win his first. However, Verstappen won’t have much help, with his teammate Sergio Perez starting from the 11th position.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Starting Grid

1 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2 Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

3 Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4 Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

5 Fernando Alonso (Alpine)

6 Lando Norris (McLaren)

7 Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

8 Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri)

9 Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

10 Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin)

11 Sergio Perez (Red Bull Racing)

12 Lance Stroll (Aston Martin )

13 Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

14 Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

15 George Russell (Williams)

16 Kimi Räikkönen (Alfa Romeo)

17 Nicholas Latifi (Williams)

18 Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo)

19 Mick Schumacher (Haas)

20 Nikita Mazepin (Haas)

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Date

The Qatar Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, November 21, 2021, at the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. The Formula 1 race takes place over 57 laps of the 5.380-kilometre circuit.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Qatar Grand Prix

The 20th race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Qatar Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Storylines

Max Verstappen has been summoned to the stewards after allegedly failing to slow for double waved yellow flags in Saturday's qualifying session. There will be no decision on Saturday. If found guilty, Verstappen is likely to be handed a grid drop of three or five places.

Meanwhile, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas will also be required to make an appearance in front of the stewards on Sunday afternoon over their alleged passing of single waved yellow flags.

2021 Qatar Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. The clear favorite is Lewis Hamilton with odds of -150 according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen has odds of +300 and Valtteri Bottas has +700.

FanDuel Lewis Hamilton -150 Max Verstappen +300 Valtteri Bottas +700 Pierre Gasly +4200 Sergio Perez +7000 Fernando Alonso +11000 Carlos Sainz +11000 Lando Norris +11000 Yuki Tsunoda +14000 Charles Leclerc +20000

*Odds by FanDuel