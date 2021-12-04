The 2021 Formula 1 Championship continues with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.There are only two races left and the title could be decided sooner than later. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The 2021 Formula 1 Championship is getting to its decisive stage. There are only two races left and Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are fighting for the title. The Dutchman has the chance to become champions at the first ever Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds of this race. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Hamilton is only eight points behind Verstappen in the standings. However, the Mercedes driver will start first on Sunday’s race after winning the pole position this Saturday. Verstappen clashed in the last lap of the third qualy, and will start third, behind Valtteri Bottas.

However, the last word will be said tomorrow. Verstappen still has the chance to win his first Formula 1 title, but he must get more than 17 points over Hamilton, which seems difficult but, in the F1, anything can happen.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Starting Grid

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes Max Verstappen, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Sergio Perez, Red Bull Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Lando Norris, McLaren Yuki Tsunoda, AlphaTauri Esteban Ocon, Alpine Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren Kimi Räikkönen, Alfa Romeo Fernando Alonso, Alpine George Russell, Williams Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Nicholas Latifi, Williams Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Mick Schumacher, Haas Nikita Mazepin, Haas

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Date

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix race will take place on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Formula 1 race takes place over 60 laps of the 6.174-kilometre circuit.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time by State

ET: 12.30 PM

CT: 11.30 AM

MT: 10.30 AM

PT: 9.30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The 21st race of the Formula One World Championship 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Storylines

If anyone wants emotion and drama in Formula 1, they surely will get it in these two last races of the championship. Max Verstappen seemed destined for pole position, but in the last corner of the last lap he hit the wall. This crash could be determinant, not only for this race but for the championship.

It looked like the car suffered some major damages, especially in the gearbox. Red Bull cannot change it without risking a demotion of five positions on the grid. So, the strategy tomorrow will be crucial for the team.

To be champion, Verstappen needs to keep his run of top-two finishes going, because third place will not be enough to secure the title regardless of what happens with Hamilton. If Hamilton finishes in the top five, we’re going to a championship decider at the final race whatever happens.

2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

Oddsmakers have made their predictions for Sunday's race. There’s no clear favorite for this race. Both Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have odds of -270 according to FanDuel. Meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas has +1100 and Sergio Perez has +3000.

FanDuel Lewis Hamilton -270 Max Verstappen -270 Valtteri Bottas +1100 Sergio Perez +3000

*Odds by FanDuel