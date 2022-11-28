After several controversial moves within the ranking, fans want justice for upcoming Week 14, some people are saying that the rankings will be unfair in the final week. Check here the prediction.

Week after week the controversy continues with the 2022 CFP Rankings, apparently some teams are not taken into account despite winning big games against 'big favorites'.

Other teams are considered better despite the fact that their recent victories were against smaller teams and that keeps them in the top 4 spots of the CFP Rankings.

But things could get worse in Week 14 of the 2022 season, since the committee is expected to favor a team that does not deserve to be among the top 4 in the ranking.

What is the prediction for Week 14 within the CFP Rankings in 2022?

It is very likely that Georgia will keep their 1st overall spot, they are the best team in the nation, there is no doubt about that, but there are rumors that the committee could favor Ohio State who lost a recent game against Michigan Wolverines 23-45.

Staff's prediction for Week 14:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. TCU

4. USC

The Clemson Tigers are not in the Top Four since they lost two games against unranked teams (Notre Dame and South Carolina), and it is unlikely that they will break into the top four with a conference championship win.

USC could be left out of the Top Four if they lose the conference championship game against the Utah Utes, they already lost one game against them during the regular season in October.

Alabama have one way to enter the Tour Four and that is with a loss to TCU during the Big 12 championship game. But there are a lot of people saying that Alabama doesn't deserve a shot at the CFP this year.