Formula E will arrive in Jakarta, Indonesia for the ninth e-Grand Prix of this 2022 season. Check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV.

The Formula E Championship was very close after what were the two Berlin e-Grand Prix. One of the drivers who obtained the greatest advantages from the two races was the leader Stoffel Vandoorne, who was able to stay at the top of the standings with 111 points, making a difference of 12 with the second.

Likewise, the one who won the most after those two races in Berlin was the Swiss Edoardo Mortara, who won one and was second in the other, obtaining a good number of points that left him in second place, beating Jean-Eric Vergne who is now third. You can see the rest of the driver and team positions here.

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Race Information

Date: Saturday, June 4 2022

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit, Jakarta, Indonesia

Live Stream: FuboTV

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Storylines

The ninth e-Grand Prix of this 2022 season will undoubtedly be interesting since there is very little difference in points between the first 3 places. The leader Stoeffel Vandoorne is undoubtedly the driver to watch closely, as he was on the podium in 5 of the eight races run this year, thanks to which he was able to get 12 points from the second.

However, after that first and second place in the two Berilin e-Grand Prix, Mortara (who until then was in fifth place) reached second place in the standings and of course now he will want to close the gap with Stoffel, while that the two-time champion of the category, Vergne, will also try to closely follow the Swiss and the Belgian.

How to Watch 2022 2022 Jakarta E-Prix

The ninth race of this 2022 Formula E season that will take place this Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Jakarta International e-Prix Circuit, Jakarta, Indonesia; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV. Other options: CBS Sports Network, CBS Online.

2022 Jakarta E-Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not revealed their favorite for this game yet, but they will surely do so in the next few hours (probably the favorite will also change after qualification). Among the drivers who could be favorites will surely be Vandoorne, Mortara and Vergne.

