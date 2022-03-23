Formula 1 2022 continues at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix this weekend. Find out here when the race will take place and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Formula 1 2022 campaign continues its course on Sunday with the second Grand Prix Race of the year at Jeddah Corniche Circuit. The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is a scheduled Formula One race at Jeddah Corniche Circuits in Jeddah, in the second round of the 2022 Formula One World Championship. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

For the first time, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in 2021. The first edition of the event was place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2013. The Singapore Grand Prix was the sixth full-night race on the Formula One season, after Singapore, Bahrain, Sakhir, and Qatar Grands Prix.

Averaging roughly 250 km/hr (160 mph), the track is the fastest street circuit on the Formula One calendar. It is also the second-longest track on that calendar. Lewis Hamilton of the UK holds the record for most wins (1), while his side Mercedes, with four wins, is the track constructors' leader.

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Date

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Race will take place on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at Jeddah Corniche Circuits in Jeddah. It will have 50 laps in a circuit with 6.174 km (3.836 mi)

2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch 2022 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The second race of the Formula One World Championship 2022, the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on ESPN in the United States.