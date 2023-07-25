Be it wrestling or sports entertainment, it takes a lot of dedication to be a top wrestler. From presentation, mic skills, body, and charisma. A wrestler is made by many things he does in and around the ring.

The 25 wrestlers below left a huge mark in the wrestling industry, some became household names, others great talents of their time, here are 25 great professional wrestlers.

AJ Styles

Despite a small stature for a wrestler of 5 feet and 11 inches, AJ Styles was able to ascend due to his in-ring technique, and over the course of his career be considered one of the best in the business. Styles won titles in various organizations including TNA and WWE.

Terry Funk

The master of hardcore, Terry Funk had a storied career from his adventures in the NWA to his giving back in ECW. Funk single handedly had some of the greatest feuds in wrestling from his battles with Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, all the way to Raven. Funk did something few wrestlers like him do, he put people over and gave back rather than holding on.

Ultimate Warrior

No one was as electric as the Ultimate Warrior, a man with little ring experience or talent to hold a match together for more than 10 minutes. The Warrior was all about the look and the excitement rather than the end result. Nonetheless he won multiple titles in WWE and became one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, beating Hulk Hogan clean. To his credit the Warrior got better as time went along, although he was very difficult to work with.

Roddy Piper

One of the first wrestlers to truly cross over, Roddy Piper was exceptional on the mic, a good worker despite being limited, and also very charismatic. So much so he would do various movies and television shows, all while wrestling for WWE and WCW in their heyday. Piper never really held any major national titles, but he was an electric wrestler.

Jake The Snake Roberts

A diabolical wrestler, very cunning, smooth talker, Roberts was able to get over by being slick and sinister. In an era where the wrestlers were big, Jake was average but lethal. Creator of one of the best finishing moves of all time, the DDT.

Harley Race

A historical career which began in 1960 and would lead him to become, at the time, the man to win the most wrestling world titles. Race had legendary feuds and worked various territories before the dawn of WWE and their national takeover. Race’s career speaks for itself: eight-time world champion, the first NWA United States Heavyweight Champion (now WWE United States Championship), one of six men to have been inducted into each of the WWE Hall of Fame, the NWA Hall of Fame, the WCW Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame.

Ricky Steamboat

One of the first wrestlers to successfully blend martial arts and wrestling into his style. The Dragon was electric with his Bruce Lee look and family values kind of vibe. Steamboat had mega matches with Ric Flair and Randy Savage, stealing the show in WrestleMania 3.

Mick Foley

Hardcore at its best, Mick Foley truly put his body on the line in an era where at times we saw it all. Foley, through various personalities had pin fall count anywhere matches, he threw himself off a cage against the Undertaker, and was in so many wars we could write an entire article about it. As a wildly veteran he was given the honor to hold the WWE World Title, a tribute for his lasting sacrifices.

Kurt Angle

One of the best amateur wrestlers to do it Kurt Angle, not only was he able to make a credible splash with his style of amateur wrestling mixed with an MMA style but when he had to he could work a gimmick.

Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho’s early work truly showcased his agility and passion for the sport. He also had a great charisma in the ring, one of the best talkers in the history of the business. His ladder work isn’t as great but in the 1990’s we were all Jerichoholics.

Sting

Sting was the cartoon superhero character that was tailored for the kids of WCW. Sting would have great wars with the Great Muta, Lex Luger, and his eternal wars with the four horseman and Ric Flair. In the ladder part of his career and a complete image change, Sting was one of the main antagonists of the NWO and Hulk Hogan. Sting was a WCW heavyweight champion on many occasions and was a true company guy.

Macho Man Randy Savage

Randy Savage came from a wrestling background and worked his character all the way to his big break in the WWE. Savage was the best heel of the company in the 1980’s working magical matches with Hulk Hogan and Steamboat. Savage had a major run all the way to winning his second WWE title against Ric Flair. Then he was a second-rate player during the NWO era, the best of Savage was the 1980’s.

Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero brought some Latino Heat to the ring with his high-flying Mexican style, Guerrero was one of the best modern wrestlers in WWE history. From a cruiserweight in WCW to his star attraction and matches in WWE.

Bruno Sammartino

One of the great legends of the wrestling business, Bruno Sammartino held the WWWF World Heavyweight Championship (now known as the WWE Championship) for more than 11 years (4,040 days). For many years Sammartino was regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time.

Dusty Rhodes

The American dream was full of charisma, and held multiple world titles, with Dusty you got past the less than stellar physique but got into the story. A powerful storyteller, Dusty Rhodes helped launch the careers of many in the wrestling business.

The Undertaker

The phenom was and is a wrestling legend, The Undertaker has worked with every major player of his era and always had great matches. The best of Taker came with working with Bret Hart, Steve Austin, Mankind, and the Rock. A company man, Taker was around for the good, the great, and the bad in the WWE.

Edge

Given the chance by Paul Heyman on Smackdown, Edge jumped on to singles action with great matches and an out of nowhere push to stardom. Edge was a big star in the post Austin and Rock eras and was a huge void when he left the WWE.

John Cena

Charismatic and athletic, John Cena brought it all, at times too PG for an audience that was coming off of an R rated WWE world. As time has gone by Cena has proven to be one of the most entertaining wrestlers of all time.

Shawn Michaels

He could have been the greatest of all time had his demons not tarnished his career. Shawn Michaels was a showman, from his personality to his ring style. Athletic and quick he had classics with Bret Hart, The Undertaker, and Scott Hall. Sadly, his legacy was tarnished forever for his involvement in the Montreal screw job.

Andre the Giant

Andre the Giant made Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, and the Ultimate Warrior. The big man was a legend of the ring and was the ultimate bad guy heel of the 1980s. No one did the wrestling business like Andre the Giant. One of the most imposing wrestlers of all time.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

The every man’s champion. Stone Cold Steve Austin was a beer drinking, havoc causing SOB, and had the greatest storyline in wrestling history, he feuded for almost 2 years with his boss, beating, kicking, and embarrassing him at every turn. Without question Steve Austin was the attitude era.

Ric Flair

The Nature Boy, there are two versions of Ric Flair, the great heel of the 1970’s – mid 1990’s. From six NWA/WCW titles to his winning the 1992 Royal Rumble to win his first of two WWE titles. A few titles later the latter part of Flair’s career was a mess, from being poorly used to seeing a 60-year-old man reduced to a bloody mess. Say what you want, the Flair of the 80’s was the most dominant wrestler of his era.

Bret Hart

Maybe the most believable champion in wrestling history, a man who came from a wrestling family and paid his dues to rise to the top. Hart was a sensational wrestler, talented storyteller in the ring, Hart could literally work with anyone. Sadly, his leaving WWE in 1997 did little to help the wrestling business, it deprived the WWE of a great talent and WCW had no clue what to do with him. Hart vs The Rock is the dream match we never got.

Hulk Hogan

The ultimate superhero wrestler the man who had kids lineup for a ticket, to buy merchandise, and eventually many new wrestlers would emerge after they saw Hogan. Limited but charismatic, Hogan took wrestling by storm and kept himself relevant all the way to the 2000s. Hogan has the greatest theme song in wrestling history.

The Rock

The total package, a great wrestler, a great spokesperson, but most of all total charisma. The Rock could entertain by doing 15 minutes on the mic, but then could wrestle the hell out of a match for 30 min. The Rock would go on to become a great actor and later entrepreneur of his own. The biggest success case of the industry.