Since 1926 the New York Rangers have been a staple of New York sports, here are the 25 greatest players to suit up for the Rangers.

The NHL is considered by many to be a niche sport, hockey and the New York Rangers have been a mainstay of the New York sports landscape. The Rangers call the famed Madison Square Garden home and have won the Stanley Cup 4 times, the last one coming in 1994.

The 1994 team featured many on the list below, Mark Messier, Brian Leetch, Adam Graves, and Mike Richter are legends of New York, and the club has retired the names of 11 players.

So, who are the 25 greatest players in New York Rangers history? Find out below and take a trip down memory lane.

25. Wayne Gretzky

The great Wayne Gretzky played three seasons for the New York Rangers and was a big part of the 1997 playoff team. Despite scoring only 57 goals for the team, the presence of Wayne Gretzky helped elevate the club.

24. Jeff Beukeboom

Jeff Beukeboom left it all out there, the defenseman suffered numerous concussions which resulted in him having to retire from the sport. Beukeboom for three seasons led the team in penalty minutes.

23. Igor Shesterkin

The man is all business, Igor Shesterkin is one of the best goalies in all of the NHL currently and has spent all of his NHL career with the Rangers. Shesterkin is a brick wall in goal for the Rangers making great saves and being the face of the franchise in the new era.

22. Steve Vickers

An excellent attacking option, Steve Vickers played his whole career with the Rangers. The Sarge was a dominating force of the frontlines for the Rangers from the 70’s to the 80’s.

21. Phil Esposito

Phil Esposito was a big-time goal scorer even when he was traded to the Rangers near the end of his career. With the team he scored his 600th NHL goal and led the team to the Stanley Cup finals at the age of 37. Phil Esposito would later become general manager and head coach of the Rangers for three years in the mid-1980s.

20. Bryan Hextall

Bryan Hextall had two stints with the Rangers, Hextall would lead the league in points in 1941, and goals twice. The fans used to chant “Hek-stall… Hek-stall…Hek-stall.”

19. John Vanbiesbrouck

Before other big-name goalies came to the club, John Vanbiesbrouck was the man in the 1980’s protecting the Rangers goal. Winner of the Vezina trophy, Vanbiesbrouck averaged 3.45 goals against in his time with the team.

18. Adam Graves

A hard worker, effective, Adam Graves did not win style points, but he did win the MSG fans over with his determination and grit on the ice. In 770 games, Graves registered 280 goals and 507 points.

17. Walt Tkaczuk

Walt Tkaczuk played his whole career with the Rangers in a difficult era for the team. A leader both on and off the ice, Walt Tkaczuk broke many records and placed himself high in Rangers stats, his time was cut short due to an eye injury.

16. Mike Gartner

Mike Gartner is one of the most beloved Ranger in club history. In 322 games in New York, Gartner put up 173 goals and 286 points, and was a consistent scoring threat his entire career.

15. Henrik Lundqvist

The Swedish goalie was another Rangers lifer, playing for the team from 2000 - 2020! “The King” would rack up multiple 30-win games a season, win the Presidents' Trophy, and become a Rangers legend.

14. Jaromir Jagr

Jaromir Jagr came to the Rangers in 2004 and completely turned the franchise around. Jagr ended up breaking all kinds of records and getting the team back to the playoffs after a long absence. When the Rangers were completely comatose, Jaromir Jagr gave MSG life.

13. Vic Hadfield

A Rangers lifer, Vic Hadfield played all his 13-year career for the Blueshirts. Hadfield was the first Ranger in history to score 50 goals in one season and was a part of the goal-a-game Line with Jean Ratelle and Rod Gilbert.

12. Brad Park

One of the best defensemen of his era (60’s and 70’s), Brad Park was the first player ever drafted by the Rangers, and as a defenseman led the team in goals and points in 1973/74. A solid player that defined the Rangers in the years he played.

11. Harry Howell

Harry Howell began his NHL career when he was just 19 years old, he’d play all 17 seasons with one team… The New York Rangers. Howell played 1160 games for the Rangers, the most in franchise history.

10. Bill Cook

The original franchise player, from 1926-1937, Bill Cook was the person to score the first ever goal for the New York Rangers on November 16, 1926. Cook won two Stanley Cups and led the NHL in goals three times during his career.

9. Ron Greschner

Ron Greschner was a strong defenseman who played a total of 16 years with the Rangers. In his New York career, Greschner had four 20 goal seasons, scoring a high 27 in 1980-81.

8. Eddie Giacomin

One of the most popular Rangers players of all time goalie, Eddie Giacomin. Giacomin helped protect four consecutives 30 win seasons, and in his eight seasons at the club the Rangers never missed a playoffs. The former goalie had his #1 jersey retired by the Rangers in 1989.

7. Jean Ratelle

Jean Ratelle was one of the most elegant players the Rangers ever had from 1960-1975. Ratelle was voted Player’s player four years in a row and was a two-time club MVP. Second on most goals for the team with 336.

6. Frank Boucher

In the early days of the NHL, Frank Boucher was considered the best New York Ranger prior to World War II. Boucher won the Stanley Cup as both a player and a coach, and was given the Lady Byng trophy, after winning it seven of the first eight seasons the trophy was given.

5. Andy Bathgate

Andy Bathgate was one tough SOB, considered one of the best fighters in his era, the lethal wrist shots were just as powerful as his backhands. From 1952- 1964, Bathgate was the face of the franchise and ended up as the fourth all-time leading scorer and fourth on assists.

4. Rod Gilbert

Rod Gilbert was one of the most influential players in New York Rangers history. Playing from 1960- 1977, Gilbert has the record for most goals (406) and most points (1,021) in the club’s history.

3. Mike Richter

One of the most acrobatic and aggressive goalies in NHL history, Mike Richter was magic during the Stanley Cup season in 1994. Richter provided save after spectacular save for the Rangers from 1990-2003.

2. Brian Leetch

Considered by many to be the best defenseman in Rangers history, Brian Leetch played for the team from 1988-2004. Leetch was a two-way player known for his puck-movement and holds the record for goals, assists and points (240-741-981) by a defenseman.

1. Mark Messier

Mark Messier had two stints with the Rangers, first in his heyday from 1991-1997 and later at the tail end of his career 2000-2004. Messier helped captain the big one for the Rangers in 1994 and was and still is the face of the franchise.