The defending champions are considered big favorites, but an underdog team played better than ever and they will likely be close to their first big title in 2023. Check here who is the biggest favorite.

College Football Playoff 2023: Which team is the biggest favorite to win the national championship?

The 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship will begin on January 9 in Los Angeles California, while the Semifinals will be played on December 31, 2022 where the Georgia Bulldogs will try to defend their current title.

But the Bulldogs aren't the only college team in the CFP, they must play Ohio State, while Michigan must win against TCU to reach the big game in January.

So far the only unexpected team is the Horned Frogs, they started the season with a 38-13 win against Colorado and didn't stop until December 3 when they lost the Big 12 Championship game against Kansas State 28-31.

What is the big favorite to win the 2023 CFP National Championship?

1. Georgia Bulldogs (1.70 odds): As defending champions they no longer have anything to prove they have solid lines and it is very unlikely that Ohio State can win against them.

2. Michigan Wolverines (4.00 odds): They are favorites but not big favorites, the Wolverines didn't lose games during the regular season and they won the Big Ten Championship against Purdue.

3. Ohio State Buckeyes (4.50 odds): Finally the Buckeyes are in a CFP on their own merit and not s because of the committee’s ‘hand’, although it is not the first time they have had a good season.

4. TCU Horned Frogs (17.00 odds): The only problem for the Horned Frogs was the loss during the conference championship game, other than that they won five games against Top 25 teams.