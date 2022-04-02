Duke play against UNC today for a Final Four game of the 2022 March Madness. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Duke vs UNC: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 March Madness Final Four in the US today

Duke and UNC meet in the 2022 March Madness Final Four. This game will take place at Caesar Superdome in New Orleans today, April 2, 2022 at 8:49 PM (ET). This will be the most watched game of the year in the US. Here is all the detailed information about this March Madness game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game live on Sling with a 7-day free trial.

This is a special moment for Duke as they are big favorites to win what will be the biggest game on Saturday. On top of that, this is Mike Krzyzewski's last season as Duke's head coach.

UNC as underdogs deserve to have reached the Final Four after riding a relatively easy path through the East Regional winning against Marquette, Baylor, UCLA and winning the final against Saint Peter's.

Duke vs UNC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Time: 8:49 PM (ET)

Location: Caesar Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana.

Duke vs UNC: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:49 PM

CT: 7:49 PM

MT: 6:49 PM

PT: 5:49 PM

Duke vs UNC: Storylines

Since the beginning of the 2022 March Madness tournament Duke Blue Devils were favorites and the team showed it in the early phases of the tournament. Duke has five players averaging over ten points or more with Paolo Banchero as the highest averaging player with a total of 17.1 points per game, 47.8% FG, 73.4% free throws and 33.3% 3-pointers. In the tournament, Duke Blue Devils are scoring an average of 79.75 points per game.

North Carolina Tar Heels put an end to the aspirations of Saint Peter's who were able to reach the final game of the regionals, but in the end UNC as favorites crushed Saint Peter's 69-49. That win was just another show of the offensive power of UNC as they averaged 82.5 points per game in the East Regionals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Duke vs UNC in the U.S.

Duke vs UNC: Predictions And Odds

Duke are big favorites to win this game by -4.5 points with 1.95 odds that will pay $195 for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a good offense strategy. UNC are underdogs at +4.5 ATS. The totals are offered at 151 points. The best pick for this Final Four game is: Duke -4.5.

