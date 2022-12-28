Florida State will clash with Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl of the 2022 NCAA College Football Season. This match will take place at Camping World Stadium, in Orlando, Florida. Find out more about the predictions, odds, and how to watch it on TV or live stream online for free.

The 2022 Cheez-It Bowl will have Florida State and Oklahoma finishing the NCAA College Football Season at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Read along to know more about the teams, predictions, odds, and how to watch this game. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

For Florida State the last part of the season has been impressive. They started with a 4-0 record that gave them hope, but three losses in a row took that enthusiasm down. Although they were able to get back on track with five consecutive wins. The offense was outstanding lately for the Seminoles scoring at least 38 points in each of those victories, so the ACC squad is currently in a better shape at 9-3.

Oklahoma had a very disappointing year with a lot of inconsistency. They also began very well by being 3-0, something that didn’t hold on. Their 6-6 record shows how bad they have been this season, so this could be a good way to end on a high note. The Sooners will need to improve a lot to beat the Seminoles given they lost three of their last four games.

Florida State vs Oklahoma: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 29, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM (ET)

Location: Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida

Florida State vs Oklahoma: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Florida State vs Oklahoma: Storylines

This will be an opportunity to relive a rivalry between two traditional institutions in college football. That means it will not be the first time they play against each other, but the eighth. The lead of the series must go to the Oklahoma Sooners with a 6-1 overall record over the Florida State Seminoles.

It will also be their fifth clash in a bowl. The mark there is 3-1 in favor of the Sooners, although they haven’t met since their 2011 match. One head-to-head that rises above the rest is the BCS National Championship game of the 2000 season where Oklahoma defeated Florida State.

How to watch Florida State vs Oklahoma in the US

Florida State vs Oklahoma: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as one-sided game with Florida State being favored by 9.5 points. According to BetMGM, Florida State are at -110 to cover the spread or -357 for a win by any score. Oklahoma are at -110 against the spread or +275 if they get the victory by any margin. The over/under for this game was established at 65.5 points, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

