Houston will clash with Louisiana in the 2022 Independence Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisana. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Houston finished the season with a surprising 37-30 loss against Tulsa and a 7-5 record. The Independence Bowl will be a special date considering it's the last game for the Cougars as members of the American Athletic Conference. Next year, they'll be moving to the Big 12 Conference. Houston have lost four of the last five bowls they've played.

Louisiana seemed out of the bowl picture when they fell 49-14 against a contender such as Florida State with just one game remaining. However, the Ragin' Cajuns bounced back with a 41-12 win over Texas State to clinch their ticket. This bowl berth is a success for head coach Michael Desormeaux in his first season.

Houston vs Louisiana: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 23, 2022.

Time: 3 PM (ET).

Location: Independence Stadium. Shreveport, Louisiana.

Live Stream: fuboTV

Houston vs Louisiana: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Houston vs Louisiana: Storylines

QB Clayton Tune had an amazing season with the Houston Cougars throwing for 3845 yards, 37 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions. Incredibly enough, he was also the rushing leader for the team with 491 yards and 5 touchdowns.

This will be the 10th meeting between these two teams and the Houston Cougars lead the all-time series 6-3. Louisiana might have a home-field advatange factor considering the game will be played at Shreveport.

How to watch or live stream free Houston vs Louisiana in the US

The Houston Cougars and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns meet at the 2022 Independence Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Houston vs Louisiana: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Houston are 7-point favorites. The moneyline is -275 for the Cougars and +220 for Louisiana.

BetMGM Houston -275 Totals (Over/Under) 56.5 points Louisiana +220

*Odds via BetMGM