The most attractive indoor football league is offering a show full of stars like Terrell Owens and other not so famous names like Johnny Manziel. Check here how this innovative league works.

Fan Controlled Football, also known as FCF, is an innovative indoor football league in the United States with an offer of multiple games available on the best TV networks and live streaming services such as FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The first season of the Fan Controlled Football League was in 2021 which began on February 13 of that year, and last season's defending champions are the Wild Aces. But those 'champions' are no longer present in the 2022 FCF season.

Fan Controlled Football is small, it is made up of less than ten teams, but in the first season of the FCF the audience was big for an indoor league, especially thanks to the fact that big streaming services such as FuboTV, Peacock and DAZN are broadcasting the FCF games in United States and Canada.

How does the Fan Controlled Football league work?

The FCF is made up of 8 teams for the 2022 season, the fans choose the names of the teams, colors of the uniforms before the start of each season. Fans also have the power to choose what kind of plays their team will make during the game, the entire process is in real-time.

The voting power is not the same for all fans, but generally all fans can vote to choose things related to the team during the season. An important aspect of the FCF is that the Fans cannot leave the team they choose, changing from one team to another is not allowed for the fans during the season.

How to join the Fan Controlled Football league as a fan?

First you have to register at https://www.fcf.io/register, use your personal email and go to the next step where the FCF will show you the league teams, choose the one you want but some teams are locked and you will need buy a Ballerz NFT first.

After registration you can download the official app of the Fan Controlled Football league to access all the advantages as a fan, in addition to being able to watch all the games live every week in the app or in a live stream service like FuboTV with 7- day free trial.

What are the eight teams in the Fan Controlled Football League?

For the 2022 FCF season there are eight teams that will play the games during the regular season, four teams joined in 2022, while the other four are the same teams from 2020, the names of the FCF are: