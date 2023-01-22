One of the young players that have surprised fans by making it far at the Australian Open 2023 is Jiri Lehecka. If you want to learn more about him, such as his parents, age, height, coach and more, don't miss this article.

The Australian Open 2023 has been a tournament full with surprises, especially on the men’s side in which many of the top seeded players fell early but some young players caught the attention of fans. One of them is the Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Before his big break in Melbourne, he had reached the final of Next Gen ATP Finals. In 2022, he also defeated No. 12 Denis Shapovalov in his first ATP Tour main draw win of his career at Rotterdam, in which he ended up reaching the semifinals.

Last year, he qualified for big tournaments such as the AusOpen, ATP Masters 1000 Monte Carlo, Belgrade and Munich. However, in 2023, he has already defeated Cameron Norrie, Borna Coric and Felix Auger-Aliassime. Check out more about this player.

How old is Jiri Lehecka?

Lehecka is 21 years old. He was born on November 8, 2001. He comes from a family dedicated to sports, as his father, Jiri, was a professional swimmer, while his mother, Romana, was professional track-and-field athlete.

How tall is Jiri Lehecka?

Lehecka is, according to the ATP Tour official website, 6 feet 1 inch tall. In centimeters, that would be 185cm. He is right-handed and plays with a two-handed backhand, and he weighs 179 pounds (81Kg).

Who is Jiri Lehecka’s coach?

The Czech is trained by Michal Navratil, and he also has a mental coach, who he credits to have helped him manage the emotions on the court and become more positive each day.

"They have helped me with that. Be more positive and go 100 percent, and with that, success will come."

What is Jiri Lehecka’s ranking?

So far, the best ranking of his career has been No. 59, which he reached in 2022. However, he is currently No. 71 but with his impressive run at the Australian Open, he will certainly climb some places. During his junior career he reached a high of No. 10.

Social media: Jiri Lehecka’s Instagram and Twitter users

As almost all of his peers, Lehecka has several social media profiles to engage with his fans and share his journey. On Instagram, you can find him as @leheckajiri, in which he not only posts about his career but his travels and more. On Twitter, his user is @jirilehecka.