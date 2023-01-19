Karen Khachanov will play against Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

The third round of the Australian Open is already starting to have matchups between seeded participants like Karen Khachanov and Frances Tiafoe are. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this clash.

Khachanov has been very solid so far in this tournament. He had a favorable draw for being the 18th seed, but he was able to take advantage of that. In the first round he beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles in straight sets, and then he had to play four. The Russian got to this round after a win over WC Jason Kubler.

Tiafoe also didn’t have much trouble to reach this point thanks to his two sure victories. In the opener he had to battle a bit to take down Daniel Altmaier, although that wasn’t the case in his following match. It a was 6-4; 6-4; 6-1 over Qualy Juncheng Shang in less than two hours the score that allows the American to be in good conditions for this tough game.

Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 20, 2023

Time: 3:00 AM (ET) (not before)

Location: John Cain Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 AM

CT: 2:00 AM

MT: 1:00 AM

PT: 12:00 AM

Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The match featuring these players appears as the most interesting one of the third round in the Australian Open for how fought it looks. While Tiafoe is better ranked being the N°17 in the ATP Tour, Khachanov is just behind as the 20th. But it is a very good opportunity for the American to take revenge from the Russian for their head-to-head mark.

It is going to be the third match between them as professionals. Khachanov leads the series 2-0, although they haven’t play against each other since 2021. Those games may not be too important for this one because they were on grass, both times at Wimbledon. Even if they were also in a Grand Slam, this surface could make a close scoreboard.

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe in the US

Karen Khachanov will take on Frances Tiafoe in the third round of the 2023 Australian Open this Friday, January 20.

Karen Khachanov vs Frances Tiafoe: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as a very even game with Frances Tiafoe as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is by Frances Tiafoe at -120 and a victory by Karen Khachanov is at -105.

