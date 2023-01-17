The American tennis player Mackenzie McDonald had a tough draw in the Australian Open having to play against Rafael Nadal in the second round. Check out his age, height, parents, girlfriend, and social media.

There are a lot of young players representing the United States in the world of tennis. One that is between them and the veterans is Mackenzie McDonald. Find out more things about him such as his age, height, parents, girlfriend, and social media.

McDonald was set to have a tough Australian Open since his ranking didn’t allow him to avoid certain opponents in the beginning. Being just the 65th ranked player in the ATP made him play against another impressive American as Brandon Nakashima is. He ended up winning in five sets a match that lasted above four hours, but his next challenge will be even more difficult.

In the men’s singles draw he is now scheduled to go vs Rafael Nadal. It’s a great chance for him to be on the other side of the defending champion in the main court. The Rod Laver Arena will be the site where McDonald will try to shock the tour.

How old is Mackenzie McDonald?

McDonald was born on April 16, 1995, so the American is currently 27 years old. His place of birth was Berkeley, California, United States.

How tall is Mackenzie McDonald?

McDonald is 5’10” or 1.78m tall.

Who are Mackenzie McDonald’s parents?

McDonald parents are Vivian Young and Michael McDonald.

Who is Mackenzie McDonald’s girlfriend?

McDonald’s girlfriend is Maria Mateas. She is a Romanian American tennis player and they have been dating since last year. The 23 year-old is currently ranked 439.

Does Mackenzie McDonald have any social media?

McDonald is on Instagram and his account is @mackiemacster. As of January 2023, he has 41.100 followers. There he has over 500 posts.