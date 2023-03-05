So far most of the teams that will play in the upcoming big tournament are shaping up to be favorites as automatic qualifiers, while other teams are dreaming of a ticket. Check here the list.

The 2023 March Madness begins during the middle of March in what will be the biggest college basketball tournament after all the conference championships.

It is likely that a big favorite will win the tournament this year as it is also likely that some small team will go far as happened in the 2020 season when the San Diego State Aztecs were close to making history but covid-19 got in the way.

Not all schools get an automatic ticket to play in the 2023 March Madness, for the other schools that are not on the automatic list they will have a last shot during Selection Sunday.

List of automatic qualifiers for the 2023 March Madness tournament

68 teams will play in the 2023 March Madness that begins on March 14, but only 32 teams get automatic qualification after winning their respective conference championships.

Conference Team Appearance Last bid America East American Atlantic 10 ACC ASUN Big 12 Big East Big Sky Big South UNC Asheville 5th 2016 Big Ten Big West CAA C-USA Horizon Ivy League MAAC MAC MEAC Missouri Valley Drake 6th 2021 Mountain West NEC Fairleigh Dickinson 7th 2019 Ohio Valley Southeast Missouri State 2nd 2000 Pac-12 Patriot SEC Southern Southland SWAC Summit League Sun Belt WCC WAC

Another 36 teams will be able to join the big tournament after the selection committee gives them a special ticket during the selection sunday that will take place on March 12, 2023.