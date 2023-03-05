The 2023 March Madness begins during the middle of March in what will be the biggest college basketball tournament after all the conference championships.

It is likely that a big favorite will win the tournament this year as it is also likely that some small team will go far as happened in the 2020 season when the San Diego State Aztecs were close to making history but covid-19 got in the way.

Not all schools get an automatic ticket to play in the 2023 March Madness, for the other schools that are not on the automatic list they will have a last shot during Selection Sunday.

List of automatic qualifiers for the 2023 March Madness tournament

68 teams will play in the 2023 March Madness that begins on March 14, but only 32 teams get automatic qualification after winning their respective conference championships.

Conference Team Appearance Last bid
America East      
American      
Atlantic 10      
ACC      
ASUN      
Big 12      
Big East      
Big Sky      
Big South UNC Asheville 5th 2016
Big Ten      
Big West      
CAA      
C-USA      
Horizon      
Ivy League      
MAAC      
MAC      
MEAC      
Missouri Valley Drake 6th 2021
Mountain West      
NEC Fairleigh Dickinson 7th 2019
Ohio Valley Southeast Missouri State 2nd 2000
Pac-12      
Patriot      
SEC      
Southern      
Southland      
SWAC      
Summit League      
Sun Belt      
WCC      
WAC      

Another 36 teams will be able to join the big tournament after the selection committee gives them a special ticket during the selection sunday that will take place on March 12, 2023.