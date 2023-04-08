Tiger Woods is back at the Masters and his fans hope he can win another green jacket, but he already knows what it's like to wear one of those jackets. Check here how many times Tiger won the Masters.

Tiger Woods is back in the 2023 Master Tournament after he couldn't go as far as he expected in the last edition, this time things could be better for him.

In 2022 the results were poor for Woods despite the fact that he was present in three big tournaments, Masters, PGA Championship and The Open Championship. His best was the 47th spot during the 2022 Masters Tournaments.

The last time Tiger Woods won a big golf tournament was in 2019 when he was crowned that year's Masters Tournament championship.

How many green jackets does Tiger Woods have?

Tiger Woods first won a Masters Tournament in 1997, that was his first green jacket, in the 21st century he won another four jackets (2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019) for a total of five Masters' green jackets.

The major championship where Tiger has won the most titles is the Masters Tournament, in second place is the PGA Championship where Tiger has won four titles (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

Apart from the big titles, Tigers have 82 wins on the PGA Tour, 41 wins playing the European Tour, 3 in Japan and the last time he received a big award was in 2019 when Tiger was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.