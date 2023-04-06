Tiger Woods is back at The Masters in Augusta National Golf Club. Read here to check out his final first round score.

Tiger Woods is officially back at The Masters playing at Augusta National Golf Club for the 25th time. After a severe car accident in 2021, many doctors believed his professional career was over.

In 2023, Tiger Woods is trying to win The Masters for a sixth time. That would tie the record which currently belongs to Jack Nicklaus. Woods is also chasing the Golden Bear for the most Major championships in history. Nicklaus has 18 victories and Tiger has currently 15.

Tiger Woods tee time for the first round at The Masters 2023 was this Thursday at 10:18 AM (ET). Read here to check out his final score at Augusta National trying to make the cut.

Tiger Woods: What was his first round score in the Masters Tournament 2023?

Tiger Woods' first round score at the 2023 Masters was +2. He played in the same group as Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, who had an amazing performance with an eagle and five birdies (-7). The Norwegian player is the current leader at Augusta National Golf Club.

Meanwhile, Tiger Woods had a roller-coaster type of first round with five bogeys and three birdies to post a 74. The mistakes came on the 3rd, 5th, 7th, 11th and 18th holes. He never showed signs of being injured.

Tiger Woods made his first birdie on the par-5 8th hole after a magnificent approach from outside the green. Then, on the 15th hole, an incredible putt gave him the second birdie of the day. Woods also birdied the par-3 16th hole on his way to transform a round which didn't look good in the front nine.