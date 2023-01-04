The College Football Playoff is newer than people think, it is an invitational tournament where the four best (current format) teams belonging to the Football Bowl Subdivision have access to play because it is called the National Championship.
Before the CFP, the national champion was declared by a series of polls or bowl games, but those systems were left behind in 2013, and the following year in 2014 the College Football Playoff was born.
Some critics point to the CFP as unfair since the teams are selected by a committee made up of 13 members. Some selections to play for the National Championship have been labeled unfair.
List of College Football Playoff winners since 2014
The first team to win a CFP National Title was the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2014-2015 season, they won that big game against the Oregon Ducks 42-20.
|Season
|Champion
|Runner-up
|Score
|Attendance
|Venue
|2014–15
|4 Ohio State
|2 Oregon (13–1)
|42–20
|85,689
|AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas
|2015–16
|2 Alabama
|1 Clemson (14–0)
|45–40
|75,765
|University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
|2016–17
|2 Clemson
|1 Alabama (14–0)
|35–31
|74,512
|Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
|2017–18
|4 Alabama
|3 Georgia (13–1)
|26–23 OT
|77,430
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
|2018–19
|2 Clemson
|1 Alabama (14–0)
|44–16
|74,814
|Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California
|2019–20
|1 LSU
|3 Clemson (14–0)
|42–25
|76,885
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana
|2020–21
|1 Alabama
|3 Ohio State (7–0)
|52–24
|14,900
|Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida
|2021–22
|3 Georgia
|1 Alabama (13–1)
|33–18
|68,311
|Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana
|2022–23
|SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
On the other hand, the only team with the most CFP Championship Game appearances is the Alabama Crimson Tide with a total of three appearances (2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2020-2021).