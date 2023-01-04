The first time a college football team won a CFP was during the 2014-2015 season but that team has never won another big title again. Check here the list of College Football Playoff winners since its foundation.

The College Football Playoff is newer than people think, it is an invitational tournament where the four best (current format) teams belonging to the Football Bowl Subdivision have access to play because it is called the National Championship.

Before the CFP, the national champion was declared by a series of polls or bowl games, but those systems were left behind in 2013, and the following year in 2014 the College Football Playoff was born.

Some critics point to the CFP as unfair since the teams are selected by a committee made up of 13 members. Some selections to play for the National Championship have been labeled unfair.

List of College Football Playoff winners since 2014

The first team to win a CFP National Title was the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2014-2015 season, they won that big game against the Oregon Ducks 42-20.

Season Champion Runner-up Score Attendance Venue 2014–15 4 Ohio State 2 Oregon (13–1) 42–20 85,689 AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 2015–16 2 Alabama 1 Clemson (14–0) 45–40 75,765 University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona 2016–17 2 Clemson 1 Alabama (14–0) 35–31 74,512 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida 2017–18 4 Alabama 3 Georgia (13–1) 26–23 OT 77,430 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia 2018–19 2 Clemson 1 Alabama (14–0) 44–16 74,814 Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California 2019–20 1 LSU 3 Clemson (14–0) 42–25 76,885 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana 2020–21 1 Alabama 3 Ohio State (7–0) 52–24 14,900 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida 2021–22 3 Georgia 1 Alabama (13–1) 33–18 68,311 Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana 2022–23 SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

On the other hand, the only team with the most CFP Championship Game appearances is the Alabama Crimson Tide with a total of three appearances (2015-2016, 2017-2018, 2020-2021).