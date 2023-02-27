McDavid is unstoppable, after a recent game where he scored a couple of big goals everyone was talking about him and his strong average goals per game. Check here which record he could break.

The Oilers have a good record in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference with 32 wins and 21 losses with a recent loss against the Boston Bruins 2-3 (as of Feb. 28).

The Pacific Division is tighter than ever with the Vegas Golden Knights and Los Angeles Kings disputing the first two spots in the standings.

The regular season ends for the Oilers on April 13 in what will be a home game against the San Jose Sharks that means they still have plenty of time to make the playoffs.

What record could Connor McDavid break in the current NHL season?

Connor McDavid scored a couple of goals during the February 27 game against the Boston Bruins, those were his 49th and 50th goals and that puts him on pace to reach the record of 67 goals in a season. The last time an NHL player scored 67 goals in a season was Mario Lemieux in the 1995-1996 season.

The Oilers played in the past 2021-2022 playoffs, they won during the first round against the Kings, in the second round against Calgary and during the Conference Finals the Oilers lost against Colorado.

The last time the Oilers won a Stanley Cup was during the 1989-1990 season, all of their 5 big titles were won during the 1980s.