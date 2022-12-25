Ole Miss and Texas Tech clash in the 2022 Texas Bowl at Houston. Read here to find out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the 16th edition of this game in the US.

Ole Miss and Texas Tech face off at NRG Stadium in the 2022 Texas Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find all the details about the game such as date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Ole Miss started the season with an impressive seven-game winning streak and became a Top 10 ranked team in the nation. However, they finished the year with four losses in the last five weeks: LSU, Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi State. All hopes were derailed. Then, head coach Lane Kiffin got in a swirl of rumors pointing out that he could go to Auburn. Kiffin will stay with the Rebels. The Texas Bowl is a good chance to finish a bittersweet journey on a good note. Ole Miss lead the all-time series 4-2.

After consecutive losses against Baylor and TCU, Texas Tech were on the verge of disaster. Nevertheless, the Red Raiders came back to close out with three wins and clinch a berth in the bowl season: Kansas, Iowa State and Oklahoma. In 2015, Texas Tech played in the Texas Bowl and lost 56-27 facing LSU. Furthermore, this will be the fourth meeting between these two teams in a bowl. The Raiders lost the previous three and are 3.5-point underdogs.

Ole Miss vs Texas: Tech Date

The Ole Miss Rebels meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the 2022 Texas Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season on Wednesday, December 28 at 9 PM (ET). The game will be played at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech: Time by State in the US

ET: 9 PM

CT: 8 PM

MT: 7 PM

PT: 6 PM

How to watch Ole Miss vs Texas Tech in the US

Ole Miss and Texas Tech will play forthe 2022 Texas Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the Texas Bowl in the United States is ESPN.