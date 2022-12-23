San Diego State and Middle Tennessee will play for the 2022 Hawaii Bowl at Honolulu. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

San Diego State will clash with Middle Tennessee in the 2022 Hawaii Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be played at Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu. Here you will find everything you need to know such as match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

San Diego State finished the season with a 7-5 record as second place in the West Division of the Mountain West Conference. In the final stretch of the year, the Aztecs got on a roll with five victories during a span of six games. However, the 13-3 loss in the last week against Air Force was devastating.

On the other side, Middle Tennessee seemed to be out of the bowl picture. Then, the Blue Raiders won three games (Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Florida International) and impressively came back to post a 7-5 record. It was enough to clinch a bowl berth. Middle Tennessee have a 5-8 record all-time in bowl appearances.

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Game Information

Date: Saturday, December 24, 2022.

Time: 8 PM (ET).

Location: Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex. Honolulu, Hawaii.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Time by State in the US

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Storylines

The last two appearances at bowl games have been victories for San Diego State. In the 2021 Frisco Bowl, the Aztecs won 38-24 against UTSA. In 2019, they took home the New Mexico Bowl with a 48-11 blowout over Central Michigan.

QB Chase Cunningham could be the key factor for the Blue Raiders after a solid year throwing for 2920 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 2016, Middle Tennessee played in the Hawaii Bowl and lost 52-35 facing the home team Warriors.

How to watch or live stream free San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee in the US

The San Diego State Aztecs and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face off at the 2022 Hawaii Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on ESPN.

San Diego State vs Middle Tennessee: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, San Diego State are 6.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -250 for the Aztecs and +200 for Middle Tennessee.

BetMGM San Diego State -250 Totals (Over/Under) 47.5 points Middle Tennessee +200

*Odds via BetMGM