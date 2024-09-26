Angel Reese’s strong message after Connecticut Sun players denounce racism from Fever fans

Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, whose media-hyped rivalry with Caitlin Clark has garnered attention, responded strongly on social media after the WNBA condemned the racist abuse faced by players.

Chicago Sky’s rookie Angel Reese, whose ‘rivalry’ with Caitlin Clark has been hyped by the media, had a strong response on social media after the WNBA posted a statement condemning the racist abuse endured by players. The statement came after the Connecticut Sun players exposed the vitriol they were subjected to during the series they won against the Indiana Fever.

Reposting a video from ESPN in which analyst Andraya Carter said that it was “heartbreaking” that players were suffering online abuse, Reese slammed the media as they “allowed” the abuse to spread.

“For the past 2 years, the media has benefited from my pain and me being villainized to create a narrative. They allowed this. This was beneficial to them,” Reese wrote on X. “I sometimes share my experiences of things that have happened to me but I’ve also allowed this to happen to me for way too long and now other players in this league are dealing with and experiencing the same things. This isn’t ok at all.”

She continued, “Anything beyond criticism about playing the game we love is wrong. I’m sorry to all the players that have/continue to experience the same things I have…. This is why I started my podcast. To take my voice back and create the narrative of who I really am. At the end of the day, I don’t want an apology nor do I think this will ever stop but something has to change…”

As Caitlin Clark has become one of the most high-profile sports stars in the United States in the past year, the amount of racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments from people online with the idea of “defending” her have also increased. While the Fever guard has been clear that she doesn’t want anyone to push “any agendas” on her name, players aren’t satisfied with how the league has handled the problem.

Thomas said she has never experienced anything like this

After Indiana Fever’s elimination in the WNBA playoffs, the Connecticut Sun players, such as Alyssa Thomas said that she has never experienced that level of abuse in her 11-year career in the league. “It’s unacceptable, honestly,” Thomas said.

“There’s no place for it. We’ve been professional throughout the whole entire thing, but I’ve never been called the things that I’ve been called on social media,” she continued. “Something needs to be done, whether it’s them checking their fans or this league checking, there’s no time for it any more.”

Meanwhile, Indiana Fever coach Christie Sides also condemned the abuse. “It’s a lot of hurtful, hateful speech out there that’s happening, and it’s unacceptable. When it gets personal to me, there’s no reason for it,” she said.

WNBA released a statement

The WNBA released a statement after the comments from Sides and Thomas.

“The WNBA is a competitive league with some of the most elite athletes in the world,” it said. “While we welcome a growing fanbase, the WNBA will not tolerate racist, derogatory, or threatening comments made about players, teams and anyone affiliated with the league. League security is actively monitoring threat-related activity and will work directly with teams and arenas to take appropriate measures, to include involving law enforcement as necessary.”