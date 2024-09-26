Helmut Marko’s blunt remarks about Daniel Ricciardo after his F1 exit

After Daniel Ricciardo announced his Formula 1 exit, Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko, who was key in his career, was brutally honest about the driver.

Daniel Ricciardo will no longer race in Formula 1, having been replaced on the Racing Bulls team by reserve driver Liam Lawson for the rest of the 2024 season. Lawson will join Yuki Tsunoda starting with the United States Grand Prix in Austin. This decision effectively ends Ricciardo’s 14-year F1 career at 35, leaving his future uncertain.

Helmut Marko, an advisor to Red Bull, pointed out that Ricciardo lost his “killer instinct” while away from the team. In remarks to Motorsport, Marko noted that Ricciardo’s career declined after leaving Red Bull in 2018 and that joining Renault was a pivotal moment. “He didn’t have a competitive car at Renault or McLaren. He won in Monza, but those were special circumstances,” Marko said, referencing Ricciardo’s 2021 victory after the Verstappen-Hamilton crash.

Ricciardo began in the Red Bull Junior program and raced for the main team from 2014 to 2018, achieving seven victories alongside Sebastian Vettel and an emerging Max Verstappen. However, his 2019 move to Renault, driven by team boss Cyril Abiteboul, did not bring the expected success due to the car’s lack of competitiveness.

After two unproductive seasons at Renault, Ricciardo moved to McLaren. Although he won in Monza, he struggled for two seasons to adapt to the car, resulting in his dismissal a year early in 2022.

Concerning Ricciardo’s recent exit, Marko confirmed that he was informed about the situation. “The timing was related to various factors and obligations,” Marko stated. “He was told, and I believe his dignified farewell was the fastest lap.”

Ricciardo isn’t sure what’s next

Ricciardo made his debut mid-season in 2011 with the now-defunct Hispania Racing Team. Over his career, he participated in 257 Grand Prix races, secured 8 victories, reached 32 podiums, achieved 3 pole positions, and set 17 fastest laps.

Ricciardo, 35, doesn’t have a seat on the F1 grid next season and it’s not clear he will find one at this late stage, as most teams have already finalized their lineups for 2025. “I’ve loved this sport my whole life. It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey,” Ricciardo said a farewell message to his 9.3 million followers on Instagram.