Tiger Woods came back to the PGA Tour, but he had a very unfortunate moment with Justin Thomas at The Genesis Invitational.

After seven months, Tiger Woods finally came back to the PGA Tour at The Genesis Invitational in Riviera Country Club. His first round was pretty special posting a remarkable two-under-par 69 which included birdies in the last three holes. Thousands of fans were loving vintage Tiger.

Tiger Woods is 47-years old and his recovery is almost miraculous after the 2021 car accident in which he had serious leg injuries. Many doctors believed his professional career was over. Now, Tiger just needs one more victory to hold the record for most PGA Tour wins which currently shares with Sam Snead. Also, the 2023 Masters is a main goal for him trying to chase Jack Nicklaus' record at Majors.

However, an unfortunate event during the first round of The Genesis Invitational with Justin Thomas took over social media. Read here to find out all the details about Tiger Woods and the controversy.

What happened with Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas in the Genesis Invitational?

During the first round at The Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods had a very controversial gift for Justin Thomas after outdriving him in the ninth hole at Riviera Country Club. Woods slipped Justin Thomas a tampon in an image not many people can explain.

Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are best friends and, since many years ago, Thomas has admitted that Woods is almost like a mentor for him. So, as a really awkward joke, Woods gave Thomas a Tampax tampon when they were walking down the fairway at the ninth hole.

Of course, Justin Thomas couldn't believe it and started laughing when he received the tampon. The images of the exchange shocked social media. Woods and Thomas played alongside Rory McIlroy. "It was nice that I had this unbelievable pairing. Two great guys and two great friends. It was a great round. The ebb and flow of needling each other, encouraging each other and telling stories. Because I hadn't been out here so I've missed some of the things that have transpired on Tour, which is kind of fun." Woods said after the first round.