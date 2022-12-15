Troy and UTSA face off in the 2022 Cure Bowl at Orlando, Florida. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the eighth edition of the game in the US.

Troy vs UTSA: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Cure Bowl in the US

Troy clash with UTSA in the 2022 Cure Bowl as part of the NCAA College Football Season. Here you will find everything you need to know such as game information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy it on fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Troy took care of business in a 45-26 victory against Coastal Carolina to win the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game. That was their first conference title since 2017. The Trojans defense might be the key factor in this matchup averaging less than 18 points per game. This will be their first meeting against UTSA.

Meanwhile, UTSA are also having a remarkable season with an 11-2 record so far. Two weeks ago, the Roadrunners won the Conference USA Championship Game after defeating North Texas with a score of 48-27. It was their second consecutive title. QB Frank Harris was spectacular throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns. He also had a TD run.

Troy vs UTSA: Game Information

Date: Friday, December 16, 2022.

Time: 3 PM (ET).

Location: Exploria Stadium. Orlando, Florida.

Live Stream: fuboTV (7-day free trial).

Troy vs UTSA: Time by State in the US

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Troy vs UTSA: Storylines

The 2022 Cure Bowl will be one of the most interesting matchups of the season considering Troy and UTSA finished the year as Top 25 ranked teams. This is the last game for the Roadrunners as a Conference USA member considering they're moving to the American Athletic Conference.

Troy and UTSA arrive to the game with incredible ten-game winning streaks and 11-2 records. The Trojans fell against a contender like Ole Miss and in a 32-28 thriller with Appalachian State. The only losses of the season for the Roadrunners came against then ranked teams: Houston and Texas.

How to watch or live stream free Troy vs UTSA in the US

Troy and UTSA meet at the 2022 Cure Bowl in Orlando as part of the NCAA College Football Season. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here. Another option if you don't want to miss the game in the United States is ESPN.

Troy vs UTSA: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, UTSA are slight 1.5-point favorites. The moneyline is -115 for the Roadrunners and -105 for Troy. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with NCAA College Football at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Troy -105 Totals (Over/Under) 56 points UTSA -115

*Odds via BetMGM