USC take on Tulane at AT&T Stadium in Arlington for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

USC vs Tulane: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic

USC and Tulane meet in the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic. This game will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Trojans lost two games during the regular season and one of those losses was painful. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Trojans had the best record within the PAC-12 with 8-1, the only loss within the conference was against Utah, and the worst thing was that during the PAC-12 Championship game they lost again against Utah.

The Green Wave are the American Athletic Conference Champions, they were lethal during the 2022 regular season with a record of 11-2 and 7-1 within the conference.

USC vs Tulane: Date

USC and Tulane play for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic on Monday, January 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. It is highly probable that the Trojans will win this game but the Green Wave has a defensive line ready to stop them.

USC vs Tulane: Time by state in the US

ET: 1:00 PM

CT: 12:00 PM

MT: 11:00 AM

PT: 10:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch USC vs Tulane at the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic

This game for the 2023 Cotton Bowl Classic, USC and Tulane at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday, January 2, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN2.