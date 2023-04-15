The USFL has already started a new season following its reopening last year. There are some differences with the NFL and XFL, but also similarities. Is the field size something that changed?

The NFL season finished on February 12 when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl. However, that’s not the last time fans were able to watch professional football. Both the XFL and now the USFL gave them more competitive games.

These spring leagues were created hoping that people will continue watching the sport they like despite the players featured aren’t as talented as those who play in the NFL. Although that is not the only thing they bank on since they also added some interesting rule changes.

Those tweaks that could be used by the NFL to try out some modifications are useful to keep the fans entertained. There are several rules that might be too innovative for the traditional viewers, but the essence of the game stays the same in both cases.

What is the size of the field in the USFL?

Spring leagues offer something different to the fans to try to make up for the lack of bond with these new teams. There are interesting modifications, although the space where they play isn’t something that changed. The USFL field size is 100 yards long by 53.3 yards wide and has two 10-yard end-zones.

This season new stadiums were added to Protective Stadium. The venue located in Alabama hosted every regular game of the 2022 season, but it will be joined by the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee, the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, and Ford Field, in Detroit.