This horse race at Churchill Downs in Louisville for the 149th Kentucky Derby. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The top horses meet in the 149th Kentucky Derby. This race will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville. It is unlikely that a big favorite will win the race. Here is all the detailed information about this Horse race including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch 149th Kentucky Derby online free in the US on Fubo]

Forte is the favorite horse with the most qualifying points with a total of 190, Irad Ortiz Jr. He is the jockey under trainer Todd A. Pletcher.

In 2022 the Derby winner was Rich Strike, that horse was an underdog but at 30-1 odds he was a top purse at $1,860,000. For 2023 the purse will be $3m.

When will 149th Kentucky Derby be contested?

Final horse race for the 149th Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 6 at Churchill Downs in Louisville. According to the organizer of the event, these are the two most intense minutes of the horse races of the year.

149th Kentucky Derby: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:57 PM

CT: 5:57 PM

MT: 4:57 PM

PT: 3:57 PM

How to watch 149th Kentucky Derby in the US

This final race for the 149th Kentucky Derby at the Churchill Downs in Louisville on Saturday, May 6, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.