NFL News: Jaguars HC Doug Pederson issues strong statement on Trevor Lawrence's dirty hit

The images continue to echo throughout the NFL world. The tremendous hit received by Trevor Lawrence left many people stunned. Doug Pederson, head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, addressed the situation, offering reassurance about the immediate future of his team’s talented quarterback.

Week 13 marked the return of the Jaguars to the field after their Bye Week, along with the much-anticipated presence of Trevor Lawrence following his shoulder injury. However, to the concern of both fans and outsiders, the QB had to leave the stadium after taking a massive hit from Texans’ Al-Shaair.

Once the game ended, where Jacksonville ultimately lost to the Texans 23-20, it was head coach Doug Pederson who spoke with the press and made his feelings clear regarding the specific play involving Lawrence.

“Well, look, it’s a play that nobody wants to see in our league obviously because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates,” Jaguars head coach said after the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson looks on during the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Houston Texans on December 1, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fl.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Coach Ryans [Texans Head Coach DeMeco Ryans]. I know he doesn’t coach his team that way. We don’t coach our team that way. It’s unfortunate, it really is. It’s unfortunate. I’m just glad that Trevor’s going to be fine. He’ll obviously be in the protocol, but it just is an unfortunate play,” Pederson concluded.

Trevor Lawrence reassured everyone after his exit

Undoubtedly, situations like these, where players take heavy hits, raise concerns about their health. Lawrence, the player affected in this game, reassured his followers with a social media post.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me. I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all,” the QB stated via his X account (Formerly Twitter) @Trevorlawrencee.

Although it is all very recent and the necessary tests are expected to be conducted, some around the player have claimed that his season is likely over in order to recover in the best possible way.

Texans vs Jaguars DEC 01 December 1, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) is carted off after an injury in the second quarter during a game against the Houston Texans in Jacksonville, FL.

A new defeat for the Jaguars

Although the play involving Trevor Lawrence grabbed all the attention this weekend, it cannot be overlooked that the Jaguars suffered another defeat, this time against a divisional rival like the Texans.

With a final score of 23-20, Pederson’s team moved their record to 10 losses and just 2 wins so far this season. With only a handful of games remaining, the franchise led by Shahid Khan is already looking ahead, with a high pick in the upcoming draft and long-term renovations planned for their roster.

It is still unclear what the future holds for coach Pederson. Some time ago, the management confirmed his leadership and trusted his process, but the presence of the former Super Bowl champion with the Eagles at the helm of the first team remains uncertain.

Jacksonville Jaguars upcoming games

vs Tennessee Titans, December 8th

vs New York Jets, December 15th

vs Las Vegas Raiders, December 22nd

vs Tennessee Titans, December 29th

vs Indianapolis Colts, January 5th

