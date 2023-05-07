Carlos Alcaraz will meet Jan-Lennard Struff at Manolo Santana Stadium in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will have top candidate Carlos Alcaraz clashing with a surprising Jan-Lennard Struff. This definition will take place at Manolo Santana Stadium. Read along to know more about the date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff online free in the US on Fubo]

Alcaraz shows every week that he belongs in the conversation of best player in the world. If he wins the title, he will be almost guaranteeing his return to the ATP World’s N°1 after playing in Rome next week. The Spaniard defeated Emil Ruusuvuori, Grigor Dimitrov, Alexander Zverev, Karen Khachanov, and Borna Coric on his way.

Struff has been the revelation of the tournament with great performances. He entered the draw as a lucky loser, but he took full advantage of that opportunity. The German beat Lorenzo Sonego, Ben Shelton, Dusan Lajovic, Pedro Cachín, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Aslan Karatsev to get to this match. Their head-to-head record is 1-1.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff be played?

Carlos Alcaraz will face Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 this Sunday, May 7. The game will be played at Manolo Santana Stadium.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jan-Lennard Struff in the US

The game between Carlos Alcaraz and Jan-Lennard Struff in the final of the 2023 Madrid Masters 1000 will be available to watch or live stream on Fubo (free trial) in the US. Tennis Channel is the other option.