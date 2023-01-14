There will be some very good matchups this week in college wrestling. Check out how to watch the bouts Stanford vs Pennsylvania, Arizona State vs Princeton, and Minnesota vs Michigan State on TV or live stream in the US.

More wrestling matchups are going to happen now at the college level. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream them for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Some interesting battles will take place in the end of the week between different colleges. The one that will start the day is a Pac-12 clash in Stanford vs Pennsylvania. But that will not be the only event of the day.

There are other appealing ones that will also take place in the day. The next event will have Arizona State vs Princeton staying in the conference. Although the last one will be a Big 10 match in Minnesota vs Michigan State.

College Wrestling: Date

Stanford vs Pennsylvania, Arizona State vs Princeton, and Minnesota vs Michigan State will clash this Sunday, January 15.

College Wrestling: Time by State in the US

Stanford vs Pennsylvania

ET: 3 PM

CT: 2 PM

MT: 1 PM

PT: 12 PM

Arizona State vs Princeton

ET: 4 PM

CT: 3 PM

MT: 2 PM

PT: 1 PM

Minnesota vs Michigan State

ET: 8 PM

CT: 7 PM

MT: 6 PM

PT: 5 PM

How to watch College Wrestling in the US

The full slate of College Wrestling will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Bay Area, and Pac-12 Arizona are the other channels.