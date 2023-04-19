In the 2023 NHL playoffs, the Dallas Stars have no margin of error in Game 2 against the Minnesota Wild. Read here to check out the starting time and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

The Dallas Stars face off with the Minnesota Wild on Game 2 of the 2023 NHL playoffs. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US.

Dallas cannot fail again at home and, if they want to get back in the series, the Stars will have to probably do it without Joe Pavelski. Jason Robertson, the man of the 100-points, will have to step up in order to save the season.

Minnesota have taken the home-field advantage in the series after a surprising 3-2 win in Game 1. That was a thriller which went to double overtime on Monday. Goaltender Filip Gustavsson was spectacular for the Wild with 51 saves in that NHL immediate classic.

When will Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild be played?

The Dallas Stars will clash with the Minnesota Wild in Game 2 of the first round in the NHL playoffs today, April 19 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:30 PM

CT: 8:30 PM

MT: 7:30 PM

PT: 6:30 PM

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild

The second game of the series between the Dallas Stars and the Minnesota Wild will be available on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the US. Other options if you don't want to miss this matchup in the United States are ESPN2, Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North Extra.