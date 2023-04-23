Dallas Stars take on Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild meet in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. This game will take place at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. The home team does not want to give in to the visitors, but anything could happen in the third game. Here is all the detailed information about this NHL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Stars could hardly do any damage during the second game of the series, they won that game 7-3, but after that victory the series turned in Minnesota's favor with a recent victory during the third game by 5-1.

Minnesota won the first playoff game against Dallas in what was a tight game that ended with two overtimes. So far that was the longest game of the series, 4 hours and 10 minutes.

When will Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild be played?

Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Sunday, April 23 at Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul. The visitors are willing to do anything to win and tie the series.

Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Minnesota Wild in the US

This game for the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on Sunday, April 23, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports North, Bally Sports Oklahoma, Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports New Orleans.