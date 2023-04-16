Houston Gamblers take on Michigan Panthers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis for the 2023 USFL. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers meet in the 2023 USFL. This game will take place at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. The home team wants this season to be better than the previous one.. Here is all the detailed information about this USFL game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

The Gamblers posted a losing record during the 2022 season with 3 wins and 7 losses, during that year Kevin Sumlin was the head coach, but for 2023 they have a new head coach, Curtis Johnson.

The Panthers barely won two games last season, they lost eight games despite having a good quarterback like Shea Patterson in 2022 that wasn't enough to win more games.

When will Houston Gamblers vs Michigan Panthers be played?

Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers play for the 2023 USFL on Sunday, April 16 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis. Both teams need to win more games this season, they have new quarterbacks.

Houston Gamblers vs Michigan Panthers: Time by state in the US

ET: 12:00 PM

CT: 11:00 AM

MT: 10:00 AM

PT: 9:00 AM

How to watch Houston Gamblers vs Michigan Panthers in the US

This game for the 2023 USFL, Houston Gamblers and Michigan Panthers at the Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis on Sunday, April 16, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is NBC.