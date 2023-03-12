Jack Draper will play against Andy Murray for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Jack Draper and Andy Murray will face against each other for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 third round. Here you can find all you need to know about it, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States.

It will be the presentation of one of the most successful players of recent years. None other than British tennis legend Andy Murray, who today is ranked 55th in the ATP world ranking. With the absence of Djokovic and Nadal in the tournament, the Briton wants to take advantage to go as far as possible.

His opponent will be a British compatriot, a rising star you could say as they are only 21 years old and want to start making their way into professional tennis. Jack Draper is the favorite against the tough Andy Murray. This will be the first confrontation between the two in history.

When will Jack Draper vs Andy Murray be played?

The game for the 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 between Jack Draper and Andy Murray Monday, March 13 at 4:30 PM (ET).

Jack Draper vs Andy Murray: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Jack Draper vs Andy Murray

This 2023 Indian Wells Master 1000 game between Jack Draper and Andy Murray in the United States on Tennis Channel.

