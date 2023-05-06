Mixed Martial Arts event at Los Angeles Marriott in Burbank for the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 . Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 is an alternative Mixed Martials Arts event. The fights will take place at Los Angeles Marriott in Burbank. We are likely to be in front of the next big MMA competitor. Here is all the detailed information about this MMA event including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 online free in the US on Fubo]

Rob Gronkowski will be one of the fighters, therefore this MMA event is one of the most anticipated in May, it is likely that this is the beginning of his career as a fighter.

This will be the second event of the year for this company, among the fighters for the ninth edition are Jose Matuz, Tommy Aaron, Julian Duckenfield and Jay Librando.

When will Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 be contested?

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 will start on Saturday, May 6 at Los Angeles Marriott in Burbank. All the fighters are ready to offer a show like never before.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 in the US

This MMA event for the for the Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 9 at the Los Angeles Marriott in Burbank on Saturday, May 6, will be broadcast exclusively in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial)