In March Madness 2023, Louisiana will play against Tennessee.

In the start of March Madness 2023 in the East Region, Louisiana will face Tennessee as part of the first round in the Men's NCAA basketball tournament. The game will be played at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, March 16th. Here you can find the starting time and how to watch it or live stream online free in the US.

Louisiana are back in March Madness for the first time since 2014. The Ragin Cajuns' had a 26-7 record during the season and won the Sun Belt tournament after beating South Alabama in a thirlling game for the conference title. They are on a five-game winning streak. However, prior to the matchup with the Vols, Louisiana are 11.5-point underdogs.

Tennessee are huge favorites in this game, but they will face an uphill battle during March Madness 2023 after losing guard Zakai Zeigler due to a knee injury. A few days ago, the Vols were surprised by Missouri in the quarterfinals of the SEC tournament. So, this is a great chance for redemption. They finished the season with a 23-10 record.

Louisiana vs Tennessee: Starting Time

In the first round of March Madness 2023, Louisiana are scheduled to play against Tennessee on Thursday, March 16th at 9:40 PM (ET). The game of the East Region will be held at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida.

Louisiana vs Tennessee: TV Channel and Live Streaming

This East Region's matchup between Louisana and Tennessee will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (7-day free trial) for the US. Another option if you don't want to miss this March Madness game in the United States is CBS.