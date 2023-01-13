It’s time for a new pickleball tournament to take place in Rancho Mirage. The PPA Men’s & Women’s Doubles should be a fun one. Check out how to watch this it on TV or live stream in the US.

Pickleball is a sport thar was created in the 1960s, but it has gained a lot of popularity in the last couple of months. Now, the PPA Men's & Women's Doubles will be held in Rancho Mirage. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the event for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

The game has increased its volume of participants mainly for how simple it is to get an overall idea given is similar to other more known sports. It’s a mix of tennis and badminton that is a great way to spend time for people of all ages. Although there was another reason to its rise.

There were multiple sport stars from various disciplines that started investing in it. For example, LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Tom Brady are the top names that are part of this activity. Here are the important details about this game to not miss anything. Find out how to stay up to date with the game that caught their attention.

PPA Rancho Mirage Men’s & Women’s Doubles: Date

The PPA Rancho Mirage Men’s & Women’s Doubles will be played this Saturday, January 14. California appears as the location of this event.

PPA Rancho Mirage Men’s & Women’s Doubles: Time by State in the US

ET: 1 PM

CT: 12 PM

MT: 11 AM

PT: 10 AM

How to watch PPA Rancho Mirage Men’s & Women’s Doubles in the US

The PPA Rancho Mirage Men’s & Women’s Doubles will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is PPA TV.