There will be a new basketball game at the high school level when the Patriot Pioneers play against the Largo Lions at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The Basketball Day in the DMV will multiple games with one of those being Patriot vs Largo at DeMatha Catholic in Hyattsville, Maryland. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the match for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial).

Patriot had a fantastic season so far based on their record. They are now 14-2 after their win over Gainesville on Friday. The Pioneers reached Saturday with eight straight victories.

Largo aren’t having that much success this year. Their 8-5 mark shows they still have room to improve to finishe in a better position. The Lions will try to do so in a tough clash with the Pioneers to be held at a neutral site.

Patriot vs Largo: Date

Patriot will take on Largo this Saturday, January 21. The game will be played at DeMatha Catholic, in Hyattsville, Maryland.

Patriot vs Largo: Time by State in the US

ET: 10 AM

CT: 9 AM

MT: 8 AM

PT: 7 AM

How to watch Patriot vs Largo in the US

The game between Patriot and Largo will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) in the US. The other option is NBC Sports Washington.