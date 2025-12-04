NFC standings updated after Lions-Cowboys TNF in NFL Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL started with an incredible matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. Now that the game has ended, this is how the NFC standings moved.

Both teams are looking for a Wild Card berth and now that the Lions won the game, they are getting near. Detroit started the week as the eighth seed and they now remain in that same position. However, now there is more pressure on seventh seed 49ers and sixth seed Packers. As for the Cowboys, they started at the ninth seed but now that momentum was stopped right in its tracks, they are 10th under the Panthers. These are the NFC standings.

Chicago Bears (9-3) Los Angeles Rams (9-3) Philadelphia Eagles (8-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5) Seattle Seahawks (9-3) Green Bay Packers (8-3-1) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Detroit Lions (8-5) Carolina Panthers (7-6) Dallas Cowboys (6-6-1) Atlanta Falcons (4-8) Minnesota Vikings (4-8) Arizona Cardinals (3-9) – Out of playoffs Washington Commanders (3-9) New Orleans Saints (2-10) – Out of playoffs New York Giants (2-11) – Out of playoffs.

Dallas’ chances to go to the playoffs are very slim

This loss caused the Cowboys’ playoff chances to go down to almost none. Now that they are 6-6-1, the Cowboys have an 8% of chances to go to the playoffs. If they won, their chances would’ve improved all the way to 35% according to NFL.com. They also let go of the chance to leapfrog the Lions. It’s a painful loss for the Cowboys.

Now that the Cowboys have pretty much kissed the playoffs goodbye, they will continue to try and play spoiler to other teams as they establish their roster under first-year coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Lions are still dreaming with the Wild Card spot

By progressing to 8-5, the Lions have a 54% probability of making the playoffs. It was a key victory for a team who lost key games earlier. In fact, as they pursue the Packers, the Lions also know they are losing on the tiebreakers, hence, they also need Green Bay to slip.

It hasn’t been an easy road for the Lions in 2025, but the grit and passion of Dan Campbell and his team is keeping them alive in a very tough NFC. For now, they need to keep collecting wins and praying that Packers and 49ers lose a couple of their remaining games.