Bills reported to make an aggressive move to provide Josh Allen an elite NFL weapon

The Buffalo Bills tried to implement the “feed all weapons” strategy on offense for the last two seasons but apparently, it might be time to change that. According to one NFL insider, the team will be very aggressive to give Josh Allen an elite wide receiver if said player becomes available.

According to Jacob Infante of PFSN, if the Minnesota Vikings decide to trade All Pro receiver Justin Jefferson, it’s the Bills the team that has the best possibility of landing him.

Jefferson has had a hugely frustrating season in Minnesota and the bad quarterback play is the reason why. He has been publicly disgruntled and the chance to play with a guy like Josh Allen could be very tempting. Jefferson has still three years left in a four-year, $140 million contract, but according to Infante, the Bills would be willing to “get creative” to make the room in the cap space department to land the wideout.

It wouldn’t be the first time Bills land a star from the Vikings

Justin Jefferson was drafted by Minnesota for a reason, their best receiver back then, Stefon Diggs, was traded to Buffalo. Jefferson was Diggs’ replacement and it was a win-win trade. Diggs played four years with the Bills and he was a Pro Bowler every single season there. He led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in 2020 as well. His final numbers with the Bills were 445 receptions for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings

Jefferson would arguably make a bigger impact since he is a top three receiver in the NFL. In six years in the league, Jefferson has more than a 1,000 yards in all his five previous ones. But, this year he has 799 yards, and by the looks of it, reaching 1,000 yards will be tough.

Josh Allen needs a top weapon to get the Bills to the promise land

Josh Allen is the MVP of the NFL but the constant need of the Bills to have Allen as Superman is just not cutting it. If the Bills want to win a Super Bowl, they need Allen to have an amazing weapon to exploit. If not, their ceiling is marked in the playoffs.

The fact of the matter is that the Bills should be desperate, or at least very eager, to get someone like Jefferson. It’s not every day that one of the best weapons in the NFL might hit the market.